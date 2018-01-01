Williams would welcome Llorente back to Athletic amid Spurs struggles

The Tottenham striker has admitted an interest in returning to his roots, and a current star in Bilbao would be happy to see him head home

Inaki Williams would welcome competition from Fernando Llorente at Athletic Bilbao.

Tottenham striker Llorente has been linked with a return to his former club, having featured in just seven matches for Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The 33-year-old, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign, said this week he would have to discuss a potential January exit with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

He told Cadena SER: "I would like to go back to Athletic. My priority is to feel important in the team.

"If I have the opportunity and can talk to them, for me, yes, I would like to go back.

"Leaving in the winter market does not depend on me, Athletic would have to talk to Tottenham and Levy."

Pochettino stated on Thursday there had been no movement on the issue, but Athletic forward Williams has opened the door for Llorente to return to San Mames.

"All good players are welcome to join the team," Williams told AS.

"Right now, though, we are focused on winning the match [against Deportivo Alaves] on Monday."

Pochettino said on the rumours: "Still we didn't talk. I think it's not a thing we need to plan too much.

"Sometimes in football when the moment arrives we're going to talk and we're going to decide the best for the team, for the club and for the player of course."

Athletic won their first La Liga match after the dismissal of head coach Eduardo Berizzo by beating Girona on Monday, but they remain in the relegation zone.