William Troost-Ekong returns to help Udinese avoid Verona defeat

After missing his side’s previous two games, the Nigeria international came back to help the White and Blacks share the points with ‎Ivan Juric’s men

William Troost-Ekong returned from injury to help claim a 0-0 draw against Hellas Verona in a game on Tuesday evening.

The 26-year-old centre-back last featured for Igor Tudor’s men in their draw against before the international break, missing his side’s back-to-back defeats against Milan and Brescia.

Against Ivan Juric’s men, the international made a return to the starting line-up and impressed, helping the White and Blacks keep a clean sheet in the encounter.

After 90 minutes of action, both sides failed to break the deadlock and ended sharing the spoils at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Troost-Ekong featured for the duration of the game along with international Seko Fofana.

The draw lifted Udinese to 15th spot on the league table with four points from five games.

The former Bursaspor defender will hope to maintain his fine defensive form in their next league game against on Sunday.