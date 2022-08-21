William Saliba chant: Lyrics, tune & video of Arsenal fans' 'Tequila' song for France defender

The Arsenal defender has been a hit with the fans since returning to the club and helping them to the top of the Premier League table

William Saliba had to wait a while for his first Arsenal appearance after signing for the club from St-Etienne in 2019, but he soon made his presence known at the club with a series of impressive displays at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Having shone in the season opener against Crystal Palace, Saliba's arrival was well and truly announced when he scored a wonder goal from the edge of the box to seal all three points against Bournemouth. The travelling Arsenal faithful on that day went on to show their admiration for the French defender with a new chant.

If you're heading to The Emirates any time soon and want to join in, GOAL has everything you need to know about the Saliba 'Tequila' chant.

What are the lyrics to the William Saliba chant?

The chant doesn't have lyrics of a conventional nature, with fans mimicking the sound of a saxophone then shouting 'Saliba!'. It is set to the tune of 'Tequila' by The Champs and replaces the word 'tequila' in that song with, you guessed it, 'Saliba'. Not too difficult to remember is it?

Listen to the Arsenal fans signing it below!

Why does Saliba have his own chant?

Arsenal's number 12 has endeared himself to the Arsenal faithful on his return from a loan spells in Ligue 1 with Nice and Marseille.

As well as being solid defensively for the Gunners, Saliba has shown he is capable of contributing goals too, with his strike against Bournemouth leaving Mikel Arteta purring.

The fans have thus rewarded the centre-back with a chant of his own to add to the extensive Arsenal songbook.

"The boys were singing it already in the dressing room," Arteta revealed when asked about the new Saliba chant. "It's a good song, to be fair"

What is the 'Tequila' song?

American rock band The Champs recorded the instrumental song 'Tequila' in 1958 and it reached number one on the U.S. Billboard chart that March.

Since then, the song has been covered by a number of different bands and subsequently embedded into popular culture, appearing in the 1990 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the successful TV sitcom Friends among others.

It was used by the fans of English clubs Ipswich Town and Tranmere Rovers before being adopted by Arsenal fans in 2022.