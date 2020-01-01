Will Virgil van Dijk miss the rest of Liverpool's season & will he be fit for Euros in 2021?

The colossal defender has undergone successful surgery on his ACL, but what are his chances of returning to action before the end of the season?

's hopes of defending their first Premier League title took a turn after their star defender Virgil van Dijk suffered a knee injury during the Merseyside derby.

Van Dijk clashed with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and was forced to limp off the pitch after just 11 minutes, with Liverpool later confirming he had damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee.

So will he be forced to miss the rest of the season? Goal takes a look.

Will Van Dijk be out for the rest of the season?

Liverpool have not set a timeline for Van Dijk's full return to fitness, but it is safe to say that he will likely miss out on the majority of the 2020-21 campaign.

The centre-back successfully underwent surgery in October following his clash with Pickford, with Liverpool confirming the outcome of the procedure.

“The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully," Liverpool stated on their official website.

"Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds' medical department. No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman’s return to action.”

ACL injuries can take anywhere from six to 12 months to recover from, and so Van Dijk's most hopeful return date will be around April or May.

Still, a return in the spring will mean that he will be unavailable for most of the current season, including the entire group-stage campaign.

Van Dijk has expressed his optimism ahead of the recovery period, vowing on his Twitter to return to action stronger than before: "This afternoon I met with a leading consultant to start the process of planning the finer details of my rehabilitation following the incident yesterday," he said.

"I'm now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible.

"Despite the obvious disappointment, I'm a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and with God's help I'm going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before."

Van Dijk's absence will no doubt be a huge blow to Liverpool, with the Netherlands international previously not missing a single minute of Premier League action since September 2018. His injury against ended a 74-game streak.

He was instrumental in the Reds' successful 2019-20 Premier League campaign, with ex-Liverpool vice-captain Jamie Carragher suggesting that his absence will leave the title up for grabs.

"So I think it blows the title race wide open, I really do," said Carragher.

"I still felt at the start of this season that Liverpool certainly were the team to beat, and I think with Van Dijk being out for what looks like the whole season, now I think it's going to be all on."

Will Van Dijk be fit for the Euros in 2021?

The Euros, which were originally due to be held in 2020 but were pushed back for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is slated to take place from June 11 to July 11.

Realistically, Van Dijk has a very strong chance of returning to full fitness in time to represent the Netherlands in UEFA's showpiece continental tournament.

Should he be able to recover by spring, it would potentially leave him several weeks to resume training before linking up with the national team ahead of preparation for the Euros.