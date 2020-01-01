Why West Ham United will be difficult for Leicester City - Iheanacho

After back-to-back defeats, the Foxes will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they host David Moyes' side at King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho has predicted a 'difficult' encounter for when they take on on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers' men have suffered back-to-back losses in their previous two fixtures, with their last league victory coming against on New Year's Day.

West Ham, on their part, are also struggling to secure maximum points in the Premier League with their last win dating back to January 1 against Bournemouth, and they have picked up just a point in their last two matches.

Despite their recent poor run of results, Iheanacho thinks Wednesday's game would be tough following David Moyes' return to the London Stadium.

“In the Premier League when there’s a change of manager you will see they are different from the previous one,” the forward told LCFC TV.

“It’s always going to be difficult with a team that changed their manager, always going to be a difficult one.

“And in the Premier League this season every game is hard. It’s going to be a tough one because they’ve become stronger, they are just like a proper team now.

“So it’s going to be a tough one for us. But with the way we’ve been working and the preparation, I think we are equal to the task and we will give them a good game.”

Iheanacho has scored six goals in 10 outings across all competitions this term and he will be hoping to boost Leicester City's chances of playing football next season if he makes his eighth league appearance of the season.

They are third in the league table with 45 points after 23 games.