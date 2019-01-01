'Why should we help them?!' - Klopp's priceless response after being asked how Solskjaer can fix Man Utd
Comments()
Getty/Goal
Jurgen Klopp laughed off a question regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United and what the Norwegian needs to do to turn things around, insisting he sees no reason to offer them assistance.
When asked about the similarities between what he's done at Liverpool and what Solskjaer must do to turn it around at Old Trafford, he told reporters: "They didn't help us, why should we help them?!"
Asked for his thoughts on the Manchester derby, which City won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane, Klopp added: "It was the result I expected.
"United tried whatever they can, first half especially. Unlucky in one or two moments, but over 95 mins it was clear they cant stand up to City at the moment."
More to follow...