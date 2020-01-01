Why Samatta must start for Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Dean Smith opted to leave the Tanzania striker on the bench against Sheffield United, and may be regretting his decision

and their plethora of African players returned to Premier League action with a 0-0 draw against on Wednesday, as Dean Smith opted to start without ’s Mbwana Samatta.

The point wasn’t a dreadful result for the Villains, who were fortunate not to have fallen behind when Hawk Eye failed to identify a goal despite Oliver Norwood’s free kick being fumbled over the goalline by Orjan Nyland.

That technical error—we can hardly blame the referees—saved Villa from defeat, although the Midlanders had chances to win the game themselves.

Smith made the bold decision to start rookie frontman Keinan Davis instead of Samatta, and the striker was—on occasion—a handful for the Blades defenders.

His physique allows him to battle with opposition centre-backs, and on a few occasions he got the better of his opposite man.

Smith may argue that the youngster deserves to keep his place against because his presence gets the better out of those players around him.

While Davis was on the pitch against United, it’s worth noting that Villa enjoyed more shots than their -chasing opponents, while he also brings other players into play with his link-up play and layoffs.

Villa have got 16 goals from central midfield quartet Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn so far this season, and this clearly represents their key area of strength.

While Davis helps disrupt defenders without scoring, his presence—so the argument may go—can carve out more opportunities for those players behind him.

However, this simply may not be enough for a Villa side battling relegation—they remain in the dropzone after their opening match back—and after all, despite taking 14 shots against the Blades, they failed to find the net.

Davis, on his first Prem start, hit the target with only two of his five attempts, and was guilty of one notable miss inside ten minutes when he headed over the bar from close range after United failed to clear their lines from a corner.

With chances likely to be at a premium for Villa moving forward—particularly with Chelsea up next—can Smith afford to persist with a striker who has done little to demonstrate he has a sure goalscoring touch?

While Samatta has only scored one in his first four Premier League appearances, it’s still more than Davis has managed in his 200 minutes in the top flight, and the East African also netted in the EFL Cup final defeat by .

We’ll never know definitively of course, but many Villa fans will surely be questioning whether Samatta would have put away one or two of the chances that came Davis’ way against Sheffield United.

Now that Samatta has had several months to settle in , to adapt to the Premier League, and to find his feet at Villa, Smith must give him the playing time to prove what he can do in the top flight.

The Midlanders have two options.

Either they can opt for Samatta down the middle as a leading man, with Grealish and Anwar El Ghazi in wide areas, or they can opt for a midfield diamond, with Grealish as the No. 10, and pair Davis and the Tanzanian up top together.

Against Chelsea’s defence, Davis could act as the battering ram, with Samatta on hand to execute the coup de gras should chances fall his way.

The presence of attack-minded full-backs in Matt Targett and Ahmed Elmohamady means that a narrow midfield wouldn’t necessarily deny Villa any width, and the aforementioned pair could still get balls in the box to help Davis and Samatta challenge the Blues backline.

Ultimately, Smith may decide that playing two strikers against Chelsea is too risky a strategy, and if so, then it’s Davis who must be sacrificed for Samatta.