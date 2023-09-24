Revealed: Why Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba turned down Man Utd captaincy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba both declined the Manchester United captaincy when they were offered the armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford & Pogba rejected captaincy under Solskjaer

Pogba declined due to desire to leave

Rashford felt unprepared for the role

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier this week Solskjaer criticised certain players for their actions during his tenure at United. He mentioned being disappointed when a couple of players refused the captaincy and when others opted not to play or train in an attempt to force transfers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sources have now claimed to The Sun: "Paul Pogba was offered the captaincy but declined because he wanted to leave the club. Rashford was also asked to take the captaincy, but he expressed that he didn't believe he was ready for such a role at that time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba currently finds himself in hot water after recently failing a drugs test after a game for Juventus. He is training away from the squad and could face a lengthy ban.

WHAT NEXT? The Norwegian coach is currently on a hiatus after having left the Red Devils, he was offered the job for the Norwegian national women's team, but turned down the position.