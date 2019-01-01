Why I turned down NPFL clubs for Niger Tornadoes - Segun Alebiosu

The striker is already delivering for the Ikon Allah Boys after just two matches

One of Niger Tornadoes’ summer signings, Segun Alebiosu has explained why he turned down advances from Professional Football League ( ) clubs to pitch tent with the second-tier team.

Alebiosu last played for Kwara United before his move to Tornadoes and he revealed the major reason that influenced his choice was the magnanimity of coach Bala Abubakar.

“There were NPFL teams that wanted me to join them but I chose Tornadoes because of coach Bala,” Alebiosu told Goal during an exclusive interview.

Bala was in charge at Kwara United last season before the team got relegated and he was let go.

Alebiosu revealed that while he got injured and was virtually abandoned by everyone, it was Bala who stood by him through thick and thin.

“I am very grateful to coach Bala, in my trying times when I was injured, he was there for me providing all the assistance that I needed in terms of money, drugs and every other support” he continued.

“As they say, one good turn deserves another so when he called me and said that I should come and play for him in Tornadoes, I did not hesitate at all”.

Alebiosu is already making his impact evident at Tornadoes as the pacy forward scored two goals in his team’s last outing in the Caf Confederation Cup away to Santoba in Conakry.

Unfortunately, that effort was not enough to save the Ikon Allah Boys who were edged out with a 5-4 aggregate scoreline.