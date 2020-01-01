Who will win the FA Cup in 2020-21? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Arsenal won the competition last season after beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley and they are amongst the market leaders to lift it this time around

The 2020-21 is underway with looking to defend the trophy they won at Wembley by beating 2-1.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double marked their fourth FA Cup in the last seven years and Goal looks at the favourites to lift the trophy in 2021.

Who are the favourites to win the 2020-21 FA Cup?

are 10/3 (4.33) favourites to win the FA Cup with bet365 and continue to assert their recent dominance of English silverware.

More teams

Pep Guardiola’s side won the tournament in 2018 as part of a domestic treble, and have also won the four times in the last five seasons alongside three Premier League crowns in six years.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Premier League champions are 6/1 (7.0) to win the FA Cup for the first time in 14 years.

Jurgen Klopp has yet to win the competition, with the seven-time winners having only got past the fourth round once during his five-year reign.

can be backed at 6/1 (7.0) to lift the FA Cup and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the first trophy of his tenure at the club.

Although the Red Devils are the second most successful side in the history of the competition with 12 titles, only two of those have come since their famous treble in 1999.

Chelsea are 8/1 (9.0) to go one step further than last year and win the FA Cup for the ninth time in their history.

The Blues have been in three of the last four finals but have only been victorious in one of those, and a first piece of silverware would certainly be welcomed by Frank Lampard.

Who are the underdogs to win the 2020-21 FA Cup?

FA Cup holders Arsenal are 10/1 (11.0) to lift the trophy for the 15th time in history and win it in consecutive years

The Gunners have done that twice previously, in 2003 and 2015, but Mikel Arteta’s side may opt for a greater focus on the Premier League after a disappointing eighth-place finish last season.

are 10/1 (11.0) to end a barren run by winning their first piece of silverware since 2008 when they lifted the Carabao Cup.

Spurs are actually the third most successful team in FA Cup history with eight final wins, but the most recent of those came back in 1991 and they are yet to get past the semi-finals since then.

Leicester are 16/1 (17.0) to win the FA Cup for the first time in their long history, having previously lost in the final on four occasions.

The Foxes have reached the quarter-finals in two of the last three seasons, losing to Chelsea both times, and may target another deep run to complement a strong league campaign.

are 16/1 (17.0) in the FA Cup outright market despite a poor recent record in the competition.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side lost in the semi-finals two seasons ago but that was their first trip there since 1998 and they have been knocked out in the third round in four of the last six years.

have made a strong start to the Premier League and are 16/1 (17.0) to lift the FA Cup at Wembley.

The Toffees have won it five times in their history but their recent record does not make for such attractive reading, having won just one of their last five games in the competition.

Who are the outsiders to win the 2020-21 FA Cup?

are available at 33/1 (34.0) to lift the FA Cup for the second time, with major strides having been taken under Ralph Hasenhuttl as the club look to end what will be a 45-year wait for a major trophy.

last won the FA Cup back in 1972 and are 33/1 (34.0) to make more history by lifting it this year – a result that would write Marcelo Bielsa’s name further into the record books of the West Yorkshire side.

It has been an impressive Premier League return by so far and they are 33/1 (34.0) to win the FA Cup, which would make them the joint third-most successful side in the history of the competition.

West Ham are three-time victors of the tournament and are available at 40/1 (41.0) to make that four, which would mark a first major trophy since 1980.

Article continues below

A host of Premier League teams are 50/1 (51.0), including Newcastle, , and , whilst and are 66/1 (67.0).

, , Bournemouth, Norwich and are all 100/1 (101.0), with the bookmakers expecting yet more FA Cup domination from the top Premier League sides.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.