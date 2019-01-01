Who will win the Championship in 2019-20? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

Norwich City won the second tier title last season ahead of Sheffield United, but who do the bookmakers think will take the glory this time around?

The 2019-20 Championship season is well under way and the fight for Premier League promotion is set to be a fiery one.

stormed to the title last year, winning 10 of their final 14 fixtures to ensure had to settle for second, whilst beat in the play-off final to return to the Premier League.

Who are the favourites to win the Championship?

are bet365’s 11/8 (2.38) favourites to win the Championship and gain promotion back to the top flight after what will be 16 years away, with the retention of Marcelo Bielsa no doubt a huge factor in that short price.

The Whites are third in the table with four wins, one draw and one loss so far this term, appearing to have put last season's play-off semi-final heartbreak behind them.

Patrick Bamford has started in fine fashion with four goals although Bielsa's men failed to find the net despite dominating Swansea in their last game before the international break, eventually losing 1-0 at Elland Road.

were relegated from the Premier League last term but are 9/2 (5.50) to go straight back up in style by winning the Championship, having retained the services of the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney.

The Cottagers have won three of their opening six matches, with Mitrovic netting five of their 10 goals this term, although a run of three games without a win may have dampened expectations.

can be backed at 8/1 (10.0) with bet365. The Baggies were in the fight for promotion last season and are unbeaten so far this term, winning three and drawing three.

Slaven Bilic's men had struggled for goals early on but a 3-2 win over Blackburn may have gone some way to dispel that notion.

Who are the Championship outsiders?

are 10/1 (15.0) to win the Championship, having made a fine start to the campaign under new manager and top the table heading into the international break.

Little was expected of the Welsh side this term, as evidenced by bet365's pre-season 40/1 (41.0) quote, but the Swans faithful will be dreaming of a Premier League return after taking 16 points from a possible 18.

are available at 25/1 (26.0) but are also unlikely to gain too much support at that price, having finished 10 points off the play-offs last term and made a largely indifferent start to this season.

The Bees have collected just seven points so far, netting only five times in their six matches with the majority of those coming in an impressive 3-0 win over Derby.

bet365 offer at 25/1 (26.0) as well, with the Bluebirds playing in the second tier again after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

Neil Warnock's men have seemingly yet to adapt to life back in the Championship, with two wins and two losses to their name, and sit 13th in the second tier.

Who are the Championship underdogs?

have been making steady progress since Lee Johnson took charge in 2016 and offer significant value at 28/1 (21.0) with bet365.

Their eighth-place finish was their best return in 11 years and boasted the third-best away record in the Championship last season. The Robins have won three of their last four games and are fifth in the Championship despite taking just one point from their first two matches.

are 33/1 (34.0) to win the Championship, having made a promising start with three wins from their first six games.

could prove to be a popular selection at 33/1 (34.0), with Sabri Lamouchi having begun his reign in positive fashion thanks to two wins and two draws in their last four games.

Forest finished ninth in the Championship last season after a string of inconsistent results in 2019, but their new manager appears to have steadied the ship somewhat as they push for a Premier League return.

