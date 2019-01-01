Who will win FA Cup 2018-19? Favourites, outsiders, underdogs & latest odds

With the last 16 looming round the corner Goal takes a look at the top contenders to win football's oldest cup competition

The 2018-19 FA Cup is heating up with only 16 teams remaining in the competition.

With teams as varied as Manchester United and Newport County, it is easier to write off some teams more than others, with the minnows from League Two requiring a football miracle to be crowned winners.

However, stranger things have happened and, in the era where Leicester City won the Premier League, it is impossible to dismiss any team that is only four wins away from glory.

Goal takes a look at which teams are the favourites, dark horses and outsiders to lift the football's oldest trophy.

Favourites to win the FA Cup 2018-19

Predictably Manchester City are favourites to lift the FA Cup in May, with some bookmakers going as short as 11/8 for the Premier League champions to go all the way this year.

After their 100 point haul last year City have already reached the final of the Carabao Cup and they will certainly be targetting the FA Cup to complete a treble this season.

City have an ostensibly 'easy draw' in the next round as they travel to Newport County, whilst the second and third favourites Chelsea and Manchester United face each other meaning the field will be even thinner heading into the quarter-finals.

Chelsea are priced at 9/2 to win the trophy and United are 11/2 , but these odds are likely to shorten massively for whichever team triumphs in their meeting in the next round.

Outsiders to win the FA Cup 2018-19

Wolves may have struggled to get past Shrewsbury but they are still fancied as dark horses to win this competition at 10/1 .

The Midlands club have a knack of beating big teams this season, already knocking Liverpool out of this competition and if they can continue that trend they could be headed for Wembley.

Following Wolves you have Crystal Palace who have been handed a draw away at Doncaster. If Palace can pull away from the relegation scrap and put all of their focus into the FA Cup they could go one better than their appearance in the final in 2016 and win the whole thing.

Watford and Brighton round off the remaining Premier League teams left in the competition and they are priced at 16/1 and 33/1 respectively.

From the teams outside the Premier League the bookies make Frank Lampard's Derby County the most likely to triumph in this competition, priced at 66/1 .

FA Cup 2018-19 underdogs

With the majority of the teams remaining in the FA Cup being from outside of the Premier League there are a lot of underdogs to keep an eye on.

If you fancy one of football's fairytales to come true this season then Newport County have to be your pick. The Welsh club have a great history, reaching the quarter-finals of the Cup Winners Cup in the early 1980's and an FA Cup win would entitle them to another unlikely European journey.

Doncaster Rovers , Wimbledon and QPR are all priced at over 200/1 to win the competition with Doncaster at a huge 500/1 . The Yorkshire club are the second highest scorers in England so they may be able to cause another upset in this competition.

Could Swansea City repeat their trick from the 2012 League Cup? The Swans are one of the only teams left in the competition who have lifted silverware in their recent history and a price of 100/1 for them to lift the trophy is massive considering they have Brentford in the next round.

Bristol City , West Brom and Brentford are all priced up equally at 100/1 , whilst Millwall , who face Wimbledon in the next round are available to back at 125/1 .