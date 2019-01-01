Who did Chivas sign this summer? Oribe Peralta and the other new faces in Guadalajara

The veteran forward isn't the only familiar face set to suit up for Tomas Boy during the new campaign

What will Chivas look like this season?

Fans of 's most-popular team hope it looks better than it did in the Clausura. During that tournament, Chivas dumped Jorge Cardozo for Tomas Boy but neither manager had much success. Boy, who leads the team into the new campaign, oversaw just one victory as the team stumbled to a 14th-place finish.

There were changes this offseason, with director Jose Luis Higuera leaving the club during the summer. The club, which signs only Mexican players, also was active in bringing in new faces. The club mostly has pushed its chips in on veterans, perhaps after the success midfielder Jesus Molina had upon arrival last year.

By far the biggest name Chivas brought in this season is Oribe Peralta, a bit of a gamble for the club at age 35. Peralta had five goals in the 2018 Apertura as his production has continued to slide. Yet, Chivas hope he can lend veteran experience that not only leads to a resurgence for the former America forward but also will provide a boost for an attacking corps that features Alan Pulido and Alexis Vega.

There's another face familiar to Chivas fans who will be at the Estadio Akron, with center back Oswaldo Alanis back at the club just a year after breaking away to try his luck in . It didn't work as well as he would've hoped, and Alanis has returned to Guadalajara. Antonio Briseno, another player who had a disappointing season in Europe at the club level, also signed. Briseno played every game for Feirense but the club was relegated from 's top division.

With those new arrivals coming in, veteran center back Jair Pereira moved on. The 33-year-old signed with Queretaro during the summer and will hope to prove the Chivas staff wrong about his career being all but over. Tony Alfaro, who the club brought in during the winter but saw little action in the Clausura, is being sent out on loan. So too is Jesus Godinez, who joins Chivas loanee Jose Juan Macias at Leon.

One player previously on loan who is back with Chivas is goalkeeper Tono Rodriguez after playing with Lobos BUAP on loan in the previous campaigns. Raul Gudino is expected to keep the starting job but now will have more competition.

Are Chivas done in the market? Buying only Mexican players limits their options. There were links with Tigres winger Jurgen Damm and Pachuca defender Erick Aguirre but those moves appear to be on hold for now.

Boy's men will be busy in the upcoming weeks, playing both a trio of matches in the International Champions Cup and starting league play over the next seven days.