When will Paul Pogba be back for Man Utd? Red Devils star's absence explained

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has yet to feature under new manager Ralf Rangnick, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed in late November.

Pogba has been absent from the Man Utd squad since late 2021 – so why has the Frenchman not been playing? GOAL takes a look.

Why is Paul Pogba not playing for Man Utd?

Pogba is not playing for Man Utd as he is currently recovering from a groin injury that he picked up on international duty with France back in November.

He has been training in Dubai, taking advantage of the warmer weather conditions to get back to full fitness.

When will Paul Pogba be back for Man Utd?

Rangnick stated that the Frenchman is still roughly a month away from beginning to return to group training, after still working individually to regain fitness, though has not pinpointed an exact return date.

This means that Pogba could target a late February return at the very least, should he finish with individual training by mid-February. Even if Pogba returns to group training by mid-February, he would still be a couple of weeks away before he is deemed fully fit.

“As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again,” Rangnick told reporters in early January.

“I saw him this morning before the training session, he was in the locker room, and I hope he will be back as soon as possible.”

Rangnick has urged for patience ahead of Pogba's eventual return, as it will have been three months since the forward will have turned out for the Red Devils.

“Right now, he’s not been part of the training group and, even if he was back whenever, two, three or four weeks, it will take some time.

“It’s one thing to be training fit but, on the other hand, he needs to be fit for the match and competition in either the Premier League or the Champions League and this will still take some time.”

Which games will Paul Pogba miss for Man Utd?

Should Pogba return to full training by mid-February, and be fully fit to feature in matches by late February, it can be assumed that he will be missing up to nine games for the Red Devils – including an FA Cup fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough on February 4 as well as an all-important Champions League last-16 clash away to Atletico Madrid on February 23.

Pogba, however, could aim to return to the squad for the Manchester derby scheduled to be played the weekend of March 5 at Etihad Stadium.