‘When did I touch his other parts?’ - Cristiano Ronaldo ‘groping’ criticism addressed by Wong Li Lin

WHAT HAPPENED? Social media trolls were quick to take issue with Wong’s actions after seeing her grab the arm of Portuguese superstar Ronaldo on a regular basis during the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s visit to Singapore Botanic Gardens on June 2. Ronaldo was in Asia to support a series of youth scholarships put in place by his long-time friend Peter Lim – with Wong a chief executive at the Mint Media Sports company that Lim owns.

WHAT THEY SAID: She has now reacted to claims that she annoyed Ronaldo by constantly pulling at his arm, with Wong telling Lianhe Zaobao when quizzed on the exaggerated “groping” comments aimed in her direction: “I led him at the event as I knew what he was to do next. I just held his arm. When did I touch his other parts?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former actress Wong went on to say of her meeting with Ronaldo and the reaction of seemingly jealous followers on the web: “Ronaldo is a football legend. Everyone loves him and wants to interact with him. And so did I, that’s all. I think if most of the netizens who left messages had the chance to meet him, they would do more.”

WHAT NEXT? Wong remains adamant that her behaviour was in no way “unprofessional”, as has been suggested by some, while Ronaldo is preparing to link up with the Portugal squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia and Iceland – with the 38-year-old boasting record-breaking hauls of 198 caps and 122 goals for his country.