When does summer transfer window open & when is deadline day?

While the coronavirus is set to disrupt deals, the Premier League, La Liga and the rest of Europe are so far still following arranged deadlines

The summer transfer window is, for many fans, the main point of interest during a spell devoid of club football.

However, in 2020, the game has been thrown into chaos by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

With league seasons suspended and now facing either huge delays or total cancellation, the transfer window is likely to also experience severe disruption.

The impact this will have on player contracts, with many set to expire at the end of June, has yet to be fully assessed.

However, for the time being, the summer transfer window is set to follow the pre-arranged timescale, with some significant changes from what was seen in 2019.

In 2019, some of the biggest deals included Joao Felix's move to Atletico Madrid, Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal, Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus and Barcelona's capture of Antoine Griezmann.

Premier League transfer window and deadline day

This summer, the Premier League transfer window will open on June 10, 2020. Most deals will not be officially confirmed until July 1 if they are completed before then.

The Premier League transfer window will close at 5 pm UK time (12 pm ET) on Tuesday, September 1.

Teams in will, therefore, have an extra 24 hours to trade over teams in Europe, where the window will generally close on August 31, because the last day of August is a public holiday in England.

This is a reversal of what happened in 2019, when English teams had less time to complete deals than their European counterparts.

The window had been closed early so business was concluded before the start of the Premier League season.

However, it was then felt that English clubs were left at a disadvantage as they could lose players overseas after their first game without being able to replace them.

A vote was held, and it was decided that the Premier League would move back in line with the rest of Europe. The EFL is likely to follow suit.

transfer window and deadline day

The Spanish top-flight will open its transfer window on July 1 and close at 11:59 pm CET (10:59 pm UK time/5:59pm ET) on Monday, August 31.

transfer window and deadline day

Italian clubs will follow the same schedule, opening on July 1 and closing on August 31. The exact time of day is yet to be confirmed.

Serie A had joined the Premier League’s early deadline day schedule for one year in 2018, but moved back in line with the rest of Europe the following year.

transfer window and deadline day

The transfer window for the German top-flight opens on July 1, closing at 6 pm CET (5 pm UK time/12 pm ET) on August 31.

transfer window and deadline day

French top-flight clubs will see their window open on June 9, and close at 11:59 pm CET (10:59 pm UK time/5:59pm ET) on August 31.

transfer window and deadline day

The Major League Soccer mid-season window is scheduled to run between July 7 and August 5.