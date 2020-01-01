When are the USMNT fixtures in 2020-21? U.S. team match schedule

Here's what you need to know about the USMNT schedule across the next year, including information on World Cup qualifiers and potential friendlies

The 2020-21 club season is about to get underway, and the U.S. Men's National Team gearing up for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next June as international soccer nears a return.

The team's failure to qualify for the 2018 edition in was seen as a major humiliation, but a few years on and with a clutch of fresher, more promising talents in the squad, the will be hoping to right a lot of their past wrongs.

Qualification games for the 2022 World Cup won't begin until next summer, but the USMNT camp will be keen to get preparations started as soon as possible, beginning with a few friendlies.

After seeing a majority of the 2020 schedule cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. i looking to line up some non-competitive games to boost up squad fitness this fall.

But due to the ongoing threat of Covid-19- with the United States sporting the highest number of cases and deaths in the world - some complications will likely be faced with organizing friendlies, especially when American citizens are faced with international travel bans around the world.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, is optimistic of arranging friendlies at some point this fall.

“Right now we’ve been focused on trying to compete in the United States, trying to find a safe environment where we could play games," he said according to Yahoo Sports.

"We’ll switch focus in November and try to play two high-level games in Europe. I’d expect a domestic-based side for October and a European-based side for November.”

The USMNT will kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in June 2021, but not before they face off against Honduras in the Nations League semi-final next March.

The USMNT's last game was a 1-0 friendly against in February.

