What's new on FIFA 20? Dribbling, outside-the-box shooting & 10 changes to FIFA 19

Fans of the game can expect some notable differences from last year, including a slower pace, more one-on-ones and significant set-piece adaptations

FIFA 20 is just a couple of months away from release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but what has changed compared to ?

Goal spoke to FIFA producer Sam Rivera at a preview event in and he outlined 10 notable differences on FIFA 20 compared to last year's game.

1. More one-on-ones

Rivera sees one-on-ones as a key area where player skill makes a difference, as well as being one of the most interesting elements to a match.

However, to do this he and his team recognise that players need time to make these decisions and, to help with that, the power of AI defending has been reduced, meaning there’s less chance of the AI crowding you out before you can make your mind up on where you want to go next.

2. Skill moves will be more important

Better get practicing those skill moves as, with more one-on-ones, players will need more tricks up their sleeves to beat the player in front of them and one of the best ways to do so is skill moves.

While fake shots and the new straight dribbling mechanic play their part, everyone knows that skill moves are the most fun way to win a one-on-one.

Also, with the introduction of the Volta street football mode in FIFA 20, players will have more chances to practise their favourite flicks and tricks.

3. FIFA 20 will be more realistic

Rivera commented that it’s still possible to notice the difference between FIFA 19 and real life, and that this was mostly down to the gameplay being too hectic as players keep changing their mind on where they want to run and, when they do, they can go crashing into other players.

One way that is changing for FIFA 20 is through changes to the positioning and locomotion system which results in players making smarter decisions about where they’re going and why, resulting in a more natural motion as they're not constantly changing their mind on the best route to take.

4. Fewer outside the box screamers

Due to changes to the fundamentals of shooting in FIFA 20 it will be harder to score from outside the box than in FIFA 19 as long-range shots will have less chance of going in.

The same applies to 'el tornado' which should please a lot of fans who were sick of being beaten by unrealistic strikes, even if they do look good on highlight reels.

5. Neymar inspired dribbling

Inspired by videos of the likes of Neymar, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, players in FIFA 20 will be able to dribble left and right by holding down the right bumper button and moving the left stick, as they roll the ball with their foot while remaining upright as they look for an opportunity to run by the defender.

The technique will be of most use to avoid tackles and lure players in so players can create space.

6. Set-up shooting

Players in FIFA 20 will be able to set the ball where they want to strike it, reducing shot error.

To perform the move players will need time on the ball, which they can make through beating players with straight dribbling and should be helped by the reduction in AI defending.

The set-up touch itself can also be used to beat players and it’s possible to cancel out of the move, fooling the opponent and creating space as a result.

7. Defenders aren’t being forgotten

With the changes being made to the attacking game and reduction of AI defending, defenders will need a few more tricks up their sleeves and this comes from Composed Dribbling.

Similar to the Active Touch system in FIFA 19, players will now make better decisions when they go into tackles, which is helped by the AI being able to choose from more, and better, tackle animations.

Jockeying has been improved with more assistance and improved responsiveness. In FIFA 19 it was common that a player would go into a tackle from a jockey and maintain the same speed, even if they’ve overshot the tackle. In FIFA 20, the player will notice they’ve missed and will slow down.

8. Big changes to penalties and free-kicks

The aiming system for free-kicks will be simpler in FIFA 20, but still have the depth for those wanting to do something special.

First, players will be able to aim their free-kicks with a target. Once the position is decided, players can use the same system to determine the spin on the ball by using the right stick – it’s like you’re drawing the desired path of the ball with the right stick.

A similar system can be found in FIFA 20’s penalties system. Once you’ve chosen the position of your penalty you choose the power, with the strength of shot increasing the chance of error. To reduce error, players need to press the shot button a second time as the player strikes the ball, just as they would when using the timed finishing mechanic in the main game.

Oh yeah, timed finishing is still in FIFA 20.

9. Bouncy balls

Even on the smoothest pitches, a football bounces and bobbles around.

But, when playing FIFA 19, it looked like ball glided along the turf. In FIFA 20 the ball will bounce around more on the pitch and when it collides with a player, making a player’s first touch more important than before. In our time with the game, the change here was noticeable.

10. Dribbling and strength to play a bigger role

It was a common complaint with FIFA 19 that slow defenders found it too easy to catch up with pacey strikers. This is being rectified for FIFA 20 with the dribbling statistic playing a bigger role in a player’s ability to run by defenders.

Also, a player’s own skill will come into play, as knock-ons will be a more effective way to beat a defender but require more skill than simply trying to run by a defender with pace.

Although little information was given at the preview event, steps are being made to make physically strong players like Harry Kane and Edinson Cavani, who were rarely seen in Ultimate Team due to their low pace ratings, more effective by increasing the importance of the strength and physicality stats.