What results do Liverpool & Chelsea need to qualify for Champions League last 16?

Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard know their sides still have work to do to get out of the group stage, facing Red Bull Salzburg and Lille respectively

and are the two most recent Premier League sides to win the , but neither team are assured of qualification ahead of the final round of group stage fixtures on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s reigning champions Liverpool are top of Group E going into the final match, ahead of giants , Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Belgian champions .

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, meanwhile, have some work to do at Stamford Bridge to recover from third place in Group H.

They are currently behind last year’s semi-finalists and outfit , with side propping up the standings.

What results do Liverpool and Chelsea need to reach the knockout stages and take a step closer to this year’s final in Istanbul? Goal takes a look.

While Liverpool have looked near-unstoppable in this year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, they haven’t been quite as ruthless in Europe.

They beat Genk home and away and won a 4-3 thriller against Salzburg at Anfield, but just one point from two games against Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli means they could still fail to qualify.

Liverpool are on 10 points, Napoli on nine and Salzburg on seven, with Genk on just one.

Salzburg play hosts for the final game of the group on Tuesday with teenage striking sensation Erling Braut Haaland – a target for Manchester United – looking to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring in all six group games.

Liverpool only need a draw on the night to qualify, but will likely need to win to secure top spot. Napoli, likewise, only need a draw or for Salzburg not to win at home to go through.

If Liverpool lose at Salzburg, then the reigning champions will be out, unless they score at least four goals and don't lose by a two-goal margin. If Napoli lose to Genk, then a win for Salzburg would send both the Austrian side and Liverpool through.

Chelsea start the final matchday in third place in Group H, but will still kick off at home to Lille knowing their destiny is in their own hands.

Their form has been up and down in a competitive group, with a win over Lille, a win and a draw against Ajax – including that sensational 4-4 – and a draw and a defeat against Valencia.

Ajax lead the group with 10 points, with Valencia and Chelsea tied on eight, and Lille way back on one.

Beat Lille and Chelsea are through. A draw would also be enough, providing Ajax beat Valencia in Amsterdam.

Ajax only need a draw to go through, while Valencia need to match Chelsea’s result.

If Chelsea and Valencia both win, Valencia will top the group due to their superior head-to-head record, with Chelsea qualifying in second.

and are both in action on Wednesday, with both sides already qualified from their respective groups.

Pep Guardiola’s side face away from home with top spot in Group C already assured, though their opponents know a win could see them leapfrog into second.

Shakhtar, Dinamo and are separated by only two points going into the final round, so any one of them could still qualify in second.

Jose Mourinho secured qualification from Group B in his second game in charge of Spurs with a comeback 4-2 win over Olympiacos, and they are guaranteed to finish second.

They travel to looking for revenge for the 7-2 hammering they took in north London, with and Olympiacos battling to avoid last place in the other game.

The draw for the first knockout round will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, on Monday, December 16.

The first legs of the ties drawn will then be played on February 18-19 and 25-26 2020.

The 2020 Champions League final is due to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 30.