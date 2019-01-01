What does 'bottling' mean & which football teams are accused of it?

Jurgen Klopp's side have been accused of 'bottling' the Premier League this season, but what is the origin of the popular sporting insult?

You'll see the term used and tossed around quite frequently, but what does it mean when someone has said that a certain team has 'bottled' something?

Football is a game of unpredictability, and almost anything can happen within the 90 minutes of regular time. But what are the implications of someone 'bottling' a game, and where did the term come from?

Goal takes a look into its etymology, teams who are accused of being susceptible to bottling and similar phrases.

What does 'bottling' mean in football?

In football, to 'bottle' or to have 'bottled' something is to throw away a lead or a good chance of winning when you've been on the front foot. More specifically, it is when a team in a leading position loses that lead spectacularly, directly impacting the outcome of the match or competition.

Being a victim of complacency can lead to a false sense of confidence as well as defensive, costly errors. If the team doesn’t remain focused during the entirety of the game, or season, they're more than likely to concede simple chances and see everything go pear-shaped.

For instance, during the 2005 final, bottled a 3-0 lead against . The Reds ended up scoring three goals in the second half to equalise 3-3, and eventually won the final through penalty shootout.

In one of the most memorable games of all-time, bottled a 4-0 lead over Newcastle when the Magpies came back from four goals down to finish the game 4-4.

have developed an unwanted reputation for bottling it in the Champions League - from the shock elimination to in 2017 after winning the first leg 4-0 to being knocked out in a 3-1 stoppage-time second leg defeat to a side missing multiple key players in 2019.

Teams can also 'bottle' tournaments and leagues in addition to bottling single games. In January 2019, Liverpool were given the opportunity to go 10 points clear of in the Premier League before the two sides met at the Etihad. Jurgen Klopp's side, however, fell to a 2-1 defeat in Manchester, therefore potentially 'bottling' their chances of lifting their first-ever Premier League title. The Reds drew four out of their next eight league games and threw away the top-of-the-table gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola's side.

According to the Guardian, semantically, the term to 'bottle' derives from Cockney rhyming slang. In it, 'bottle' means 'arse' (bottle and glass). Originally, the term suggested that you could 'lose your bottle' – as in, be so afraid to lose control of your bowel function. This has since been shortened to just 'bottle it'.

What does it mean to 'Spurs' a game?