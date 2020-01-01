What are Lionel Messi & his family doing in coronavirus quarantine?

Bored at home during Covid-19 quarantine? You're not the only one - here's what the Barcelona ace has been doing to keep himself busy!

Even the most high-profile footballers aren't immune to the current coronavirus outbreak.

superstar Lionel Messi is one of many athletes staying at home during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis as part of social distancing, a public health practice meant to slow the spread of the disease.

With European football suspended either indefinitely or until April at the very earliest, your favourite athletes are probably going through the same struggles you are – trying to entertain themselves at home and staying indoors.

So what is the Argentine striker doing during the time of coronavirus quarantine?

Messi shared a wholesome Instagram post of himself at home with two of his children in March, stressing the importance to remain indoors and to enjoy the time with your family and loved ones – and that health always comes first.

“These are complicated days for everyone," he shared on social media.

“We live worried about what is happening and want to help by removing ourselves from the places where those are having the worst of it, either because it directly affected them or their family and friends, or because they are working on the front line to combat it in hospitals and health centres.

“I want to send a lot of strength to all of them.

“Health must always come first. It is an exceptional moment and you must follow the instructions of both health organisations and public authorities. Only in this way can we combat it effectively.

“It is time to be responsible and stay at home, it is also a perfect opportunity to enjoy that time with those that you cannot always be around.



“A hug and hopefully we can turn this situation around as soon as possible."

Messi then posted a video of himself attempting the #StayAtHome challenge on Instagram, a viral trend amongst footballers in which they attempt to do keepy-uppies with toilet roll – with the aim to have as many touches as possible before dropping it.

The striker answered the call of former Barcelona team-mate Xavi, who nominated him via Instagram, and Messi certainly rose to the occasion.

True to the challenge, Messi showed off his elite footballing skills with an effortless attempt at the #StayAtHome challenge, managing far more than the 10 touches that will deem you victorious!

The one we've all been waiting for 😍



Lionel Messi takes on the #StayAtHomeChallenge 🧻



Effortless 😎



The #StayAtHome challenge has naturally become extremely popular amongst bored footballers who have been forced to stay at home and quarantine, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden – and even retirees like Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard participating in the challenge.

Messi went on to nominate Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez and team-mate Sergio Aguero for the #StayAtHome challenge.

The Barcelona hero went a step further and donated €1 million to Hospital Clinic, a public hospital in Barcelona, to help combat the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

The striker's wife Antonella has also been sharing some adorable photos from the family's home celebrating Father's Day, using the hashtag #nosquedamosencasa.

The caption read: "Thank you for always being an example for our children, who love and admire you more every day! Today more than ever we celebrate together."

Messi was then involved in the World Health Organization's "Pass the message: Five steps to kicking out coronavirus" video along with several high-profile football figures such as Gary Lineker and Alisson Becker, a new awareness campaign in which they call on people to follow five key steps to further combat the spread of the disease.

“Avoid touching your face, particularly your eyes, nose or mouth to prevent the virus from entering your body,” Messi is seen saying in the video, following on from Carli Lloyd's advice to "Cover your nose and mouth with a bent elbow or tissue when you sneeze or cough".

Said FIFA President Gianni Infantino: “We need teamwork to combat the coronavirus. FIFA has teamed up with WHO because health comes first.

"I call upon the football community worldwide to join us in supporting this campaign to pass the message even further. Some of the greatest players to have played the beautiful game have put their names to the campaign and are united in their desire to pass the message to kick out Covid-19.”