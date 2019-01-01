West Ham’s Alisha Lehmann signs contract extension

West Ham Ladies are pleased to see Swiss international Alisha Lehmann extend her contract with the WSL club.

The 20-year-old striker has scored 8 goals for West Ham Ladies this season and continues to put in good performances for the east London club and on the international stage.



“I’m feeling really good about staying here with ,” Lehmann said. “I’m really happy to be here and have the opportunity to play even more games for this club.”

West Ham Ladies have an upcoming SSE semi-final match against Reading at Adams Park on the 14th April. The winning side will have a cup final day at Wembley.