West Ham respond to reports of radio commentator ‘attack’ during Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham have vowed to take action against any supporters found to have contributed to an alleged “attack” on German radio commentators during the first leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers fell behind inside the opening minute when Ansgar Knauff opened the scoring for the visitors.

A group of home fans are said to have taken issue with the reaction of radio reporters to that goal, while German publication Bild has also claimed Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister were jumped from behind after Michail Antonio levelled matters in the 21st minute.

How have West Ham responded to the reports?

A spokesperson for the Premier League outfit has said: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police. They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

What is reported to have happened to the commentators?

Bild claims Brockmeier had his headset ripped off and thrown to the floor as emotions ran high in east London, with Hofmeister reportedly saying on air: “We are being attacked here.

"They threw the headset down on my colleague Tim. I have to sort myself out a bit. We have to see that we can get some security personnel here.”

Derek Rae, ESPN’s Bundesliga commentator, said on Twitter: “The ARD Radio broadcasters have reported that they in their words 'were attacked' by English fans behind them as the West Ham goal went in for 1-1. You could hear it on air. It disrupted the broadcast briefly.

“Talk on air from both commentators about being in shock and they feel perhaps the fans who attacked them didn’t like their loud goal shout for the Knauff 1-0. They say no security there to protect them.

“Tweeting this in solidarity with my ARD colleagues. Could happen to any commentator and when you are concentrating fiercely and someone blindsides you in that fashion, while you’re at work, unacceptable.”

Rae added: “Philipp and Tim have explained they have been given new commentary seats in the middle of the media tribune now thanks to West Ham media department. They hope to get on with their jobs but concede very hard to concentrate after what happened.

“Both commentators have been asked again on air about their experience. They expressed some surprise about the proximity to fans. They were in the last row of the press area but fans behind them. They felt the fans seemed taken aback by their emotional comms on Knauff goal.

“Tim Brockmeier said he was struck on the neck at that early point. Then later when the equaliser went in, multiple strikes and his headphones dislodged. They thanked WHU media dept and the technicians for their assistance but unpleasant and difficult to have to broadcast in fear.”

West Ham went on to lose the game 2-1, with an effort from Daichi Kamada early in the second half meaning that David Moyes’ men have it all to do when heading to Germany for the return leg next Thursday.

