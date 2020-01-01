'We're still sick' - Gattuso confirms training retreat as Napoli hit rock bottom

The Italian club have failed to rebound under their new manager with the side slipping to a third straight league defeat

Gennaro Gattuso said players have decided to go into a training retreat after hitting "rock bottom" following a 2-0 loss at home to .

Napoli's season hit a new low after Saturday's defeat against Fiorentina – a third consecutive loss leaving Gattuso's side languishing in 13th position.

Gattuso has lost four of his first five league matches in charge since replacing Carlo Ancelotti in December as frustration grows and tension builds.

Now, Napoli are going into a training retreat ahead of games against and , revealed head coach Gattuso post-match.



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis took legal action when first-team stars reportedly rebelled against a training retreat during Ancelotti's tenure earlier this season.

"I spoke to the squad and they made the decision to go into a training retreat from this evening," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia. "It was their decision. We can't underestimate any detail. We need to look each other in the eye, stay together and say what needs to be said.

"We have to find solutions, because what we're doing right now is not enough."

Runners-up last season and in 2017-18, Napoli have looked a shadow of themselves – lacking energy, creativity and passion.

"We must first and foremost apologise to the fans and the whole city, because the performance was embarrassing," Gattuso told DAZN.

"In the past we had decent performances, but here other than the first 20-25 minutes, there was a lot that needed work.

"We can't look for alibis, we have hit rock bottom here and need to find out what is happening. It looks as if we just met this morning, put the jerseys on and went on to the pitch. There is no organisation or unity, we are all at sea.

"It's strange, because the team trains hard during the week and does well, then we get out there on match day and don't do anything. We're sluggish, we let the opposition through, we create little. Nothing worked this evening and it's only right we take responsibility for that.

"I can't explain it, as I felt the team would put in a great performance tonight and I was let down. The team has no soul. We thought that we were recovering from the earlier situation, but evidently we're still sick."