'We're optimistic' - Pochettino expecting Kane to be involved in Champions League final

The forward is dealing with an injury, but his manager says he should be ready to take on Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino says he is "optimistic" that Harry Kane will be ready for the final against .

Kane suffered an ankle injury while attempting to tackle Fabian Delph in the first leg of Spurs' Champions League semi-final clash with .

went on to win that tie, but has been without Kane ever since, but Pochettino says there is hope he could return in time for the finale.

"Kane is training, he's in a good phase of recovery," Pochettino said at the Bilbao International Football Summit.

"We hope he's there to help whether that's from the start, off the bench or as moral support in the dressing room. We're optimistic that he can be there to help on the pitch."

Tottenham earned just one point in their first three games the group stage after opting not to spend any money during the summer.

However, they were able to battle their way all the way to the finale, topping the likes of , Manchester City and along the way.

That makes Kane's injury just the latest piece of adversity faced by a team that has also played home matches in two different stadiums this season.

"No one was optimistic when we started the group stage with one point," Pochettino said.

"We've been through very hard situations and the team has showed character. You don't eliminate [Manchester] City or come back against Ajax by chance. This gave us strength.

Article continues below

"The start of the season was difficult, especially when we had to go back to playing at Wembley [Stadium]. The fans wanted to move to the new stadium. We suffered a lot; it seemed like the stadium would never be finished.

"The negativity invaded us a bit, but the people made a great effort to come back. It's a great lesson for many people. When you go through what we did for 10 months, you can understand the tears in the semi-final."

Spurs will face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.