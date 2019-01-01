'We're confident, young and hungry' - Kane thrilled with England win

A Raheem Sterling hat-trick helped Gareth Southgate's side to victory in their first competitive outing since their Nations League win over Croatia

Harry Kane says the squad are still benefitting from the confidence last year's World Cup and Nations League campaigns brought after the Three Lions thrashed the 5-0 on Friday.

Kane netted a penalty just before half-time as a Raheem Sterling hat-trick and a Thomas Kalas own goal helped England off to an emphatic start in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign at Wembley.

It continues an impressive run for Gareth Southgate's side after they made to the semi-finals of a major competition for the first time since 1996 at the World Cup in and beat and to first place in their Nations League group last November.

Sterling had taken widespread criticism in the World Cup but his three goals at Wembley mark another impressive performance in a highly successful season for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Kane said: "Our system tonight definitely suits Raheem - 4-3-3, the wingers staying high.

"It was a brilliant team performance, we pressed, we made it difficult for them, got the goals and were clinical.

"We're enjoying it out there, we're a confident team coming off back last summer and the Nations League.

"We're playing good football, everyone is expressing themselves, we have young, hungry players and it showed tonight."

England will face Montenegro in another Euro Qualifying game on Monday, and are then not scheduled to play again until their Nations League semi-final against the on June 6.

With Bulgaria and Kosovo the other two teams Southgate's team must play in Group A, a win on Monday would put them in a strong position after two matchdays.

But a win over Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side, who failed to qualify for the World Cup last year, would set up a monumental final against either or three days later.

The final is set to be played in which could serve as an advantage for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, who drew 0-0 at home to on Friday evening, should they progress.

Their semi-final opponents Switzerland will start their Euro Qualifying campaign against Georgia on Saturday afternoon.