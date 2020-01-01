Wenger wants Henry to manage Arsenal after Arteta has landed Premier League title

The legendary former Gunners boss believes the right coaching team is in place for now, but he would like to see an iconic striker return as coach

Arsene Wenger is hoping to see Thierry Henry return to as manager, but only after Mikel Arteta has delivered another Premier League title at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have already turned to one familiar face for inspiration as they seek to recapture former glories.

Former club captain Arteta returned to north London in December 2019 after Unai Emery was ushered through the exits.

One Spaniard replaced another as the man initially charged with the task of succeeding Wenger failed to deliver on expectations.

It was suggested when another change in the dugout was made that Henry – Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer – could come into contention for a retracing of his steps to English football.

That may still happen at some stage in the future, with an iconic Frenchman back in coaching with side the .

Success there will have him registering on Arsenal’s radar again the next time they need someone to fill the dugout, with Wenger hoping a fellow countryman is targeted once the Gunners are back in contention for the most prestigious of honours.

A man who delivered three Premier League title triumphs across his 22-year reign in north London told The Guardian when asked if he would like to see Henry follow in his footsteps: “Well, I wish.

“I hope that Thierry Henry is successful in his career as a manager, and if he’s successful as a manager he might one day come back to Arsenal.

“But I especially wish that we go back to win the championship before that happens.

“For example, now we have Mikel Arteta in charge, why should we not do it? A club is about identity.

“Identity is about values and values are about the people who carry these values. And so it’s important there is a continuity on that front for me.”

Wenger believes Arsenal can take a positive step towards becoming title challengers again in the 2020-21 campaign, with there every reason to believe that Arteta – with some shrewd transfer deals under his belt – can deliver a top-four finish this term.

“I think there is a good team spirit and they have a good chance to do well,” Wenger added.

“I believe it will not be very difficult to improve on the number of points they got last season.

“But I’m convinced Arsenal can be in the top four, if not more. Why not more?

“They can be the surprise package for me this year: they bought well, they strengthened the defence well.

“And they kept the players who were already there. In my last year I bought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they kept him. They have every ingredient and no real weakness.”

Arsenal have taken nine points from their four games so far and will return to action on Saturday with a trip to .