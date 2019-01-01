'We'll see' - Barcelona coach Valverde still unsure over Neymar transfer

The Selecao star is linked with a return to the Nou Camp, but the Catalan club's coach still does not know what will happen

coach Ernesto Valverde remains unsure what will happen with Neymar amid reports the champions want to sign the star.

Neymar, 27, is expected to leave PSG this close season, with a return to Barca after in leaving for Paris in 2017 mooted, while a shock switch to has also been rumoured.

Speaking ahead of a friendly with in Michigan on Saturday, Valverde said he was still uncertain about the star's future and he was keen to focus on the players currently in his squad.

"We'll see what happens. The classic response is that he plays for another team and that's that," Valverde told a news conference.

"All I know is that I'm the manager and I only think about the players I have. They are the ones I'll be using tomorrow.

"As it stands, I don't know what is going to happen."

Barca will reportedly include at least one player in a move for Neymar, with Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic among the names mentioned as possible makeweights in a transfer.

Valverde said he could not guarantee Rakitic's future, but believes he will be able to rely on the midfielder during the upcoming season if he remains at the club past the September 2 transfer window deadline.

"He is very important for us," he said.

"His work is there. Right now, I don't know if he will stay. I count on him as I have.

"In principle, nothing makes me think that I won't be able to count on him."

The upcoming Napoli fixture is the second time Barca have faced the side this week, having won 2-1 in Miami on Wednesday, courtesy of goals from Sergio Busquets and Rakitic.

Saturday's match is the Blaugrana's last pre-season clash before their La Liga campaign gets underway with a trip to Athletic Bilbao on August 16.

Their first home game at the Nou Camp will come against on August 25.