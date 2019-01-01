We'll see about Inter move, says Barcelona star Vidal

The Chilean has been strongly linked to a reunion with former coach Antonio Conte as he struggles for playing time at Camp Nou

Arturo Vidal insists he is "calm and happy" about his future despite refusing to rule out a possible move to in the transfer window.

The midfielder stated in October that he was not happy to be a back-up to Ernesto Valverde's first team and would have to assess his options if his role did not change.

Vidal reportedly stormed out of training after being told he would not be in the first XI for the Clasico on December 18, although he then marked only his fourth LaLiga start of the season against Deportivo on Saturday with a goal.

Inter, who have suffered a string of injuries that has limited their options in the midfield over the first half of the season, are said to be interested in a January deal for the 32-year-old, who previously enjoyed huge success under Antonio Conte at , but he is not prepared to rush into any decision.

Speaking after leaving for his native for a short Christmas break, Vidal told reporters about a possible Inter deal: "My representative is who has to see that, but I'm calm and happy at Barcelona. When I return, we'll see. Now I want to be with my family, and after that return and take a decision.

"I'm not the one who makes the decision to play or not – that's the coach. But people see that, so that makes me calm, and I'll continue taking advantage of all my opportunities and continue scoring, which is what I like to do.

"I hope to lift the trophies that lie ahead of us at the end of the season."

Vidal has only started six games in all competitions for Barca in 2019-20, with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur and recently Ivan Rakitic preferred in central midfield.

Rakitic's future is also in doubt, but Barca will reportedly only sell a midfielder if a significant offer is made and the player requests a move.

Barca's next game is a league trip to city rivals on January 4, before the newly expanded Supercopa de Espana begins with a semi-final against on January 9.