'We'll be ready' - Solskjaer promises strong bounce back from Man United after FA Cup exit

After suffering consecutive defeats for the first time in his tenure, the Old Trafford boss promised supporters a strong fight back

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised fans the team will be back to their best after the international break, following "the poorest performance" since the Norwegian took over.

United struggled to mount a threat on goal as they lost 2-1 away to in the quarter-finals on Saturday, as Solskjaer – who replaced Jose Mourinho in December – suffered consecutive defeats for the first time at the helm.

The Red Devils were beaten 2-0 at in their most recent Premier League outing, bringing them back down to earth after a remarkable 3-1 victory away to in the second leg of the 's round of 16, a result that saw them progress to the last eight on away goals.

Addressing reporters following the insipid performance at Molineux, Solskjaer was asked if he had a message for United supporters.

"[We'll be] ready to go again after [the] internationals," he said.

"Man United in April and May always find our form. We can't wait for the challenge for this and big nights like when come. We've got so many highlights to look forward to," he added, referring to a tie against the Catalan giants in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"The players? Don't worry about their attitude because when they come back again we'll give it a good go."

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota in the space of six second-half minutes put Wolves in control of the tie in the West Midlands, with Marcus Rashford's goal in injury time coming too late for United to trigger a comeback.

But Solskjaer sent a message to his players after the match to find a way to recharge during the international break so they can rebound from their losing skid.

“It is happening so we cannot do anything about it,” the manager told the club's official site after the match.

“To the players who go away with international teams, go and enjoy, go and play as well as you can.

“Some of them have been called back into a squad, maybe that gives them a boost, but we just need to come back recharged.



“Whatever you are doing, if you have days off, or play with the national team, come back with a big smile, loads of energy and be ready for the league and Champions League.”