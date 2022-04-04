Welcome to Wrexham: Release date & how to watch Ryan Reynolds-Rob McElhenney documentary TV series

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to take centre-stage in an all-access ‘fly on the wall’ docuseries about Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club they bought in 2020.

Reynolds and McElhenney, have set big ambitions since buying the club, claiming that even reaching the Premier League is not out of sight, and Welcome to Wrexham will journey through the first two seasons of their takeover.

So, when is the documentary series coming out, where can you watch it, and what will it feature? GOAL brings you all the details.

When is Welcome to Wrexham released?

Welcome to Wrexham will be released in 2022.

However, the official release date has not yet been confirmed and filming is still ongoing, with it expected to continue until the end of the National League in May at the earliest.

With that in mind, then, an autumn or winter release date seems likely for the programme.

FX

How to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham will be available to watch and stream on Disney+ in the UK.

It will be available to watch and stream on FX-on-Hulu in the United States.

Country Streaming service UK Disney+ U.S. FX-on-Hulu

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham trailer?

Reynolds and McElhenny have dropped a number of teaser videos referencing Welcome to Wrexham, which give us an idea of what to expect in the series.

The first teaser trailer was released in May 2021 and can be watched below.

A follow-up trailer was released in December 2021, themed after It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a programme which McElhenney stars in.

What is Welcome to Wrexham about?

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary series which follows the events that have transpired since the purchase of Wrexham AFC by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, as the historic Welsh club attempt to secure promotion back to the Football League.

FX

Produced by American television network FX, which is owned by Disney, the documentary series will chart the progress of the soccer team as well as the learning curve experienced by the club's new owners.

The filmmakers have not revealed many specifics about what to expect, but, we do know that the co-owners have planned to be very hands-on with the project, as they intend to immerse themselves in the community of Wrexham, in the north of Wales.

The pair regularly post content on social media regarding Wrexham, including video footage and photos from matches they have attended, so we expect to see that incorporated into the series.

