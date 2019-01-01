'We will see what Boateng wants to do' - Sassuolo president says midfielder will not stay with Barca

The executive had said that he thought the Ghana international would make his Camp Nou switch permanent, but now he's back with the team

Kevin-Prince Boateng is still a player, despite the club’s president recently saying he was likely to be bought by following a stint with the Spanish side.

Sassuolo's Giovanni Carnevali had said that Barca were set to trigger the clause in the loan deal that brought the international to Camp Nou in January allowing a permanent transfer for €8m.

That clause has now expired and Carnevali said that the situation has changed since the original interview took place.

“I have never said we weren’t expecting him anymore, this interview was done before June 30 [when the loan deal expired] and we still didn’t know about Barcelona’s intentions,” the club president told Goal.

“I just said we still didn’t know if Barcelona wanted him, if they wanted to give him on loan to another Spanish club or if he was going to be back with us, the point is the interview was published after the 30th.

“Right now we already know Boateng is back to Sassuolo and together we will see what he wants to do.”

Boateng only joined Sassuolo from last summer, with his switch to Barcelona happening after only six months with the club.

The former man made four appearances for the Blaugrana and Carnevali had said he thought the transfer might be made permanent in the interview he alluded to in today’s statement.

“I think Barcelona will buy Kevin Prince-Boateng, then he will be loaned to another club,” he said at the time .

For his part the 32-year-old Boateng did not believe he would be moving to Catalonia.

The well-travelled forward, for whom Barcelona represented a tenth professional club, seemed to rule out a return in a July 2nd social media pos t.

“Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career,” he said on Instagram , “I thank every person who made this possible.

“I thank my team-mates who made me feel at home from day one, champions and great people.

“I thank all the management, available and always present.

“A special thought goes to all the fans: I will always carry you in my heart. I wanted to give something more, but I did my best in every minute that was given to me to honour this fantastic shirt,” Boateng concluded.