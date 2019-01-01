‘We will get better’ - Maguire believes centre-back partnership with Lindelof will improve

The defensive duo led Man United to their second clean sheet of the season in the win against Leicester at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire has said his relationship with centre-back partner Victor Lindelof will only improve as they play more games together.

The pair have started all five of ’s Premier League games so far, including Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leicester City, which moved the Red Devils up to fourth in the table.

That was just their second clean sheet of the campaign but Maguire hopes that will improve during the campaign as his partnership with Lindelof strengthens.

“You have to realise partnerships are built on playing games and we have only had five games,” Maguire told United’s official club media after the match against his former club.

“We will get better. I will understand him more and he will understand me more.

“There probably will be times when we can do better but we will continue to work hard on the training pitch and that is really important to build relationships around the pitch - not just me and Victor.

“It is really important, as a defence, to keep a clean sheet. At Old Trafford, we need to keep clean sheets to win games, like in the first game of the season [against ], if we keep a clean sheet, we win.

“We have enough talent in attacking areas to score goals. So, as a back four, as a team, we are really pleased with that."

While Maguire was delighted to pick up three points on Saturday, the international believes there is still room for improvement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“I’m really happy and not just because it was against my old team and the pressure of the game and the people talking about the battles during the game. It was just really important that we got the three points today,” he said.

“It wasn’t our best performance by a long way. We were sloppy on the ball at times and we didn’t keep the ball in their half long enough.

“But we will improve and we will work hard to improve. It was important that we were solid defensively. They are a good team, and they move the ball around well, but I think we deserved the points in regards to chances created.”