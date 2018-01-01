‘We will fight to remain in Premier League', says Huddersfield Town striker Mounie

The Terriers suffered their 14th defeat on Saturday against Fulham to condemn them to the bottom of the log

Steve Mounie has insisted that Huddersfield Town will fight to remain in the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s stoppage-time winner condemned David Wagner’s men to a 1-0 loss at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The defeat is their 14th in the English elite division this season which has further dragged them to the base of the log with 10 points from 20 games.

Personally, the Benin international is struggling for form this season, as he is yet to open his goal account despite impressing in his debut campaign with nine goals.

However, the forward who made his 16th appearance in the encounter is confident that the Terriers have the quality to change the unfortunate results and avoid the drop at the end of the season.

“It’s a bit difficult for us and it’s hard to accept, but in this season there’s still some games and we will still fight until the end,” Mounie told club website.

“We will try to win games; that’s the most important thing. We have to just try to win the first game then the second and the third. We have to keep going.”

“A win will be very important for us, it’ll give a lot of confidence to our team and our fans. I feel like our fans need it because we haven’t given them enough this season.

“I am very disappointed today because it was a very important game to lose, especially after the penalty save. It’s hard to accept.

“The dressing room, today, is very sad with the result, but we have the quality to change these results.”

Mounie also has words of encouragement for their fans that travelled to Craven Cottage to show support.

“Our fans are always amazing and amazing to me as well,” he continued.

“I will thank them for that, they are always behind us and appreciate us and we all appreciate that.

Article continues below

“That’s why I am sad today because we don’t give them enough, give them wins or draws to cheer and that’s why I’m really sad.

“I hope they will keep going because we need that, we need their full support until the end of the season.”

Mounie will hope to help his Huddersfield return to winning ways when they play host to Burnley on January 2.