‘We were workout buddies’ - Serena Williams reveals connection to England Women’s squad

The tennis superstar has said she will be rooting for USWNT in the World Cup semi-finals despite her link with the Lionesses

One of the biggest names in sport, Serena Williams, has revealed she was recently training in the same complex as the Women’s team.

Phil Neville’s Lionesses are gearing up to face Williams’ native USWNT in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday in , but despite her allegiances to England the tennis star has said she’ll be supporting America when the sides lock horns.

However, Williams has outlined how impressed she was by the work being put in by Neville's squad and even consider joining in.

“It's funny because obviously I'm rooting for U.S, I love the team,” she said ahead of Wimbledon starting on Monday.

“But when I was training in Paris, the British players were training exactly where I was every day.

"We were at breakfast. It was so fun to see how hard they worked, just how amazing they were.

“I was looking at them in the gym. I'm like, ‘okay, I cannot do that..’. At one point I wanted to join in their ab exercise. Wonder if I could scoot to the side and do exactly what they're doing.

“We were, like, workout buddies. I didn't really work out with them, but we worked out in the same vicinity. I like to say we worked out together.

“It's kind of cool being in that experience of watching the Brit women, then having obviously the team that I'm rooting for, USA, go against each other,” she added.

England advanced to the semi-finals after overcoming Norway 3-0 in the previous round.

The Lionesses were one up after just three minutes, when Jill Scott opened the scoring for England on the night.

Ellen White then grabbed a second just before half-time and player-of-the-match Lucy Bronze scored the final goal of the game in the 57th minute.

Article continues below

As for the USWNT, they beat France in their quarter-final showdown on Friday, thanks to a brace from Megan Rapinoe.

The Reign FC star, who has made headlines recently due to her anti-Donald Trump stance, netted either side of half-time before Wendie Renard’s header nine minutes from time provided with a consolation.

In the other side of the draw, the take on for the right to meet either England or USWNT in the final on July 7.