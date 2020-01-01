'We were told Burki stands off his line' - Kimmich delighted with 'best goal' of his career

The midfielder made the difference for his side with a fantastic long-range effort that caught Dortmund's keeper unawares

Joshua Kimmich described his winning goal against as the best of his career and says he was told before the match how Roman Burki often stands off his line.

The midfielder beat Dortmund keeper Burki with a delightful 20-yard chip to earn a 1-0 win in Tuesday's Klassiker clash at Signal Iduna Park.

With two minutes of a tight first half remaining, Kimmich took a few strides and floated a shot into the top left-corner, with Burki unable to keep it out despite getting fingertips to the ball.

Kimmich has now scored 27 career goals for club and country, the latest of which he rates higher than all the rest given its quality and the magnitude of the game.

"That was the best goal of my career - it was so important," he said, quoted on Bayern's official website. "We were told before the game that Burki often stands off his line."

"We can drop it off at the @fussballmuseum before we leave, Josh." pic.twitter.com/XiQCFDi0Qn — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 26, 2020

Dortmund were unable to respond to Kimmich's goal and now have a seven-point deficit to make up on leaders Bayern with only six games to play.

And BVB defender Mats Hummels, who switched between the two clubs last year, admits the title race is as good as over for his side and the rest of the chasing pack.

"Sometimes games are decided by moments of genius. That was the case today," Hummels told Sky Sport .

"I think that all other teams are out of the title race. Now, it's all in the hands of Bayern.

"We just have to hope that they will drop points three times in six games. If there's any chance, we want to be there to take it."

Emre Can, a half-time substitute against Bayern, echoed the thoughts of team-mate Hummels following Dortmund's first home league loss in more than a year.

"We have to be realistic. Bayern are now seven points clear of us," Can said.

"We need to look at ourselves and win the remaining games. If nothing happens, Bayern will win the title."