"We will start winning" - Selangor's Satiananthan promises more improvements

JDT were too good for B. Satiananthan's Selangor, but he gave his assurance that his charges will record their first victory soon.

Selangor extended their winless streak this season to five, following their 4-2 Super League defeat at home to Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) on Friday.

Their defence was atrocious, but twice in the match Satiananthan Bhaskran's charges slashed a two-goal deficit to one, while hitting the woodwork on at least four occassions, before running out of steam in the second half.

However, Satiananthan saw positives in the defeat, noting that his forwards were more dangerous than they had been in their four previous matches.

"Despite playing against a complete team, the boys gave their best. We gave away two very soft goals, but credit to them, they came back. They made it 2-1 and then 3-2 later. They did not give up. In the coming weeks they will get stronger. I'm happy because they did not back down, it wasn't like how they played against PKNS (4-0 defeat). They played well.

"Sandro [da Silva] just joined the team but played well... Rufino [Segovia] had a good game, Endrick [dos Santos] played well too. Taylor [Regan] returned after his injury; he hasn't fully recovered but I needed him because Johor have very good players.

"Today we were unlucky, we hit the post twice, had a shot cleared on the line, while every shot [at goal] Johor attempted turned into a goal. Simply put, the match was decided by very good individual Johor players," remarked the former Felda United boss after the match.

He is also thankful that their next match, away to Klang Valley rivals Kuala Lumpur (KL), will only take place on Sunday, March 10, which means that his team has a few extra days of rest and preparations.

Satiananthan gave his assurance that the Red Giants will use the encounter, against the side who are still without a point this season, to start winning.

"I have to tune the players' minds to forget about tonight's match, and to focus on the improvements that they have shown. We need to continue working hard.

"...There are little, little things that we have to overcome before we have a good squad. We will start winning, I know that, but everyone of us has to work hard and take the positives from today," he promised.

