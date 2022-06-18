The chief executive pulled no punches when asked to comment on recent transfer activity

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold offered up a sensational foul-mouthed review of the side's transfer policy in a conversation with fans that was taped and leaked.

Arnold admitted that the club has spent almost "a billion pounds" without seeing results during a meeting with supporters in Cheshire.

But he did give a strong endorsement of Frenkie de Jong, supposedly United's next big target.

What did Arnold say?

“We spent a billion pounds on players. We have spent more than anyone in Europe," Arnold fired.

“I’m not thrilled where we are. It doesn’t sit easy with me and I worry how we get this sorted for the future. What’s happened is we have f*cking burned through cash.

“You can’t go to our training ground and say ‘show me where the £1 billion is because we haven’t spent money well historically. I’m not here to defend (chairman) Joel (Glazer). He must speak for himself.

“But you have taken the time to come here and make your views known - and I respect that. We’ve blown through an enormous amount of money.

Richard Arnold. Talking about the Glazers. pic.twitter.com/RnHXCQuXfk — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) June 18, 2022

“For this summer, the money manager and director of football (John Murtough) wants is there. For the future, for investing in a new stadium and a latest-and-greatest training ground we’ve got to do something. We’ve got to get investors in.

“I need that to do what I want for the club. I’ve got to have more cash now because no club in the world has the money to build a new stadium. You either borrow it or invest it. The money has got to come from somewhere.

“You might not like our current owners - I can’t help that. But if you want someone else to come in they will see that the fans love the team and that is positive.

“But last year was a f***ing nightmare. There was hate at every game.”

What did Arnold say about De Jong?

Barcelona star De Jong has been strongly tipped to join compatriot Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this term.

And Arnold called on supporters to trust the new boss' judgement on the midfielder.

"Money is not a consideration on who we want. The manager wants him (De Jong) and they have actually done the work. He's a great player," he added.

"Is it 100 or 200 [million]? I don't know. Get who you f*cking want. Do you want me buying the players? Does that not ring a bell?"

