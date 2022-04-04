Pep Guardiola has joked that Manchester City will play with 12 men in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The English and Spanish champions go head to head in Manchester in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Guardiola admits that he will have to come up with a new strategy for the encounter against Diego Simeone's side, but may take inspiration from his former club Bayern Munich, who accidentally fielded 12 players for a brief period against Freiburg on Saturday.

What has been said?

"In the Champions League I always overthink," Guardiola said at a press conference.

"New tactics, tomorrow you will see a new one. I overthink a lot, that's why I have very good results in the Champions League.

"It would be boring if I always played the same way. If people think I play the same against Atletico and Liverpool, I don't like that.

"The movements are different, the players are all different with different personalities.

"That's why I overthink and create stupid tactics. Tonight I take an inspiration and I'm going to do incredible tactics tomorrow. We play with 12 tomorrow!"

Guardiola has no time for 'stupid' Simeone debate

While Guardiola's team are lauded for their playing style, Atletico are frequently criticised for their tactics under Simeone.

But Guardiola feels the Spanish side deserve more credit than they receive and says he has no time for the pointless debate.

"After watching Atletico there is a misconception, wrong, about the way he plays. It's more offensive than people believe," he added.

"He doesn't want to take a risk in the build-up but they have quality in the final third. When the ball is in our half, how competitive they are depends on the position and movement, they know exactly how to play.

"In the moments of the game, these situations, they are really good. I'm not going to talk one second about this stupid debate.

"Everyone tries to win the game. If they win they are right, if we win we are right. It's for the players, the difference will be there. Honestly, not one second."

