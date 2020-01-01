'We make every decision together' - Mbappe says family will have input on whether he stays at PSG

The France international's contract in Paris runs until the summer of 2022 and club are in talks to extend

Kylian Mbappe has insisted his family will have an input on whether he remains at Paris Saint-German or moves on.

The international forward’s future is in focus, as his current deal runs until the summer of 2022 and PSG are aware of the need to tie him to fresh terms or consider the prospect of selling to avoid him leaving on a free in 18 months’ time.

are believed to be waiting in the wings to pounce, while there would certainly be a host of suitors for one of the brightest talents on the planet.

Mbappe will not plough his own furrow with regard to his future, as his family will have input on the decision-making process.

“We make every decision together, as a family. I think it's the strongest possible thing," Mbappe told Copa90. "This has pushed me higher and allowed me to be where I am today.

“Without them, it would be impossible, because sometimes you have bad moments. When you have bad moments in your career, you can see which people are there for you, and my parents are there for me every time.

“Without them, I don't think I would have everything I do at the moment. They show me the right way to be and I'm really lucky to have these parents.”

PSG are in discussions with Mbappe and his representatives, and president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in an interview with RMC that he was confident of retaining the services of the 21-year-old.

midfielder Marco Verratti has also done his bit to aid the club in their bid to retain Mbappe and his fellow attacking star Neymar.

“Every day I ask Neymar and Mbappe to stay,” he told TF1’s ‘Telefoot’ programme. “Sometimes I say to Kylian: ‘Did you sign? Did you sign!?’

“I don’t think it will be long before they come to an agreement because they’re both happy here.”

PSG’s aim is to win the , which they came agonisingly close to doing last term - losing 1-0 to in the final - and that target will be easier to achieve with Mbappe as the spearhead of their team.