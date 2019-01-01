'We haven't shown togetherness' - Ream calls for team unity in wake of Fulham relegation

The U.S. national team defender says the setback needs to resonate with this group as a move to the Championship looms

Tim Ream says did not show the togetherness it takes to survive a Premier League season in the wake of the club's relegation on Tuesday.

The Cottagers were officially sent down on Tuesday due to a 4-1 battering at the hands of that sealed their fate.

Fulham lasted just one season in the Premier League, having been promoted last year after winning the Championship playoffs.

But the club went through three managers in their Premier League return, with Slavisa Jokanovic, Claudi Ranieri and interim boss Scott Parker leading the way.

And Ream says the group as a whole never showed the fight needed to survive and did not have the consistency needed to stay in the top flight.

"There should have been [strong words] all season long. There were some hard truths," Ream said after Tuesday's loss. We'll see if it resonates with the guys. We will approach the remaining games like we have for every game. We will go out to try to get points, albeit meaningless points.

"We haven't shown a togetherness, unity, desire, passion. We've shown it in bits and pieces, in the first half then go dead and flat.

"We need to find it from somewhere. Guys need to speak up more in training sessions. What we do in the match is a product of what we do between Monday to Friday.

"What Scott Parker brings to the table is not ultimately down to me."

Fulham have picked up just 17 points this season, winning just four games, despite Aleksander Mitrovic hitting double-digit goals this campaign.

However, Andre Schurrle is the only other player to score more than three as the team has netted just 30 goals this season.

The Cottagers are the second club relegated this season, with Huddersfield officially sealing a move down to the Championship on Saturday while becoming the second team ever to be relegated before the end of March.

The quick-fire relegations also made a bit of history, with the 2018-19 campaign just the second in the history of the Premier League to see two teams confirming their relegations with five or more matches left to play.