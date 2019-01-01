'We have to take responsibility' - Herrera says players must own Man Utd's disappointing season

The Spanish international conceded that his team-mates were disappointed as they face a second straight season without a trophy

midfielder Ander Herrera has said that the players must accept the responsibility for the club’s disappointing season, and the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Hererra stated that his team-mates felt disappointed about their second consecutive season without a trophy.

He also backed his fellow Spaniard David de Gea to bounce back from his recent slump in form.

“I don’t like to talk personally, I like to talk as a group,” the 29-year-old told the club’s website.

“I think football is a team sport. I think you have to analyse the season from the team point of view and we are disappointed.

“To be honest, when a manger is sacked, for me it’s also the responsibility of the players. We have to take responsibility for it – it’s not only the manager and the staff.

“The players have a big responsibility and that’s why I think we should all feel disappointed because we haven’t been able to achieve the objectives for the club.

“For me the objectives for this club for every season should be fighting for the titles and we haven’t fought for them so let’s take responsibility every player.

“Of course [De Gea] is disappointed because no-one wants to make mistakes but if someone at this club is allowed to it’s David. He’s given us a lot of points in the last few years, he’s been crucial for us – probably our best player for the last seven or eight years.

“So, no problem at all, he’ll be there helping us in the last two games.”

United must win those last games to have a shot at finishing in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for next year’s .

Herrera said that the Red Devils were in with a chance and would be fighting to make the top four, not focusing on top four rivals ’s result.

“We’re still going to fight for it. Of course, at the moment, it’s in the hands of Chelsea but we still have six points to play for.

“They have the in between both weeks, so we’re going to fight for it.

“We are disappointed because we should have won at the weekend. We played good enough to win the game.

“Football sometimes is like this where you have to wait for results. The only thing we can do is try to win both games, first of all Huddersfield away.

“Don’t go crazy about Chelsea’s game, just think about ourselves. If we get three points, we’ll have time after the game to think about it.”