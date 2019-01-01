'We have to improve' - Gomez slams sloppy Liverpool after Super Cup win

The England international believes improvement is necessary if the European champions are to match the heights of last season

Joe Gomez says were “sloppy” in their Super Cup win over and will need to improve if they are to challenge for the Premier League title again this term.

The Reds were a long way from the form that saw them romp to the title last season, a run that culminated in a 2-0 triumph against in Madrid in June.

In Istanbul on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s team fell behind to a goal from Olivier Giroud during the first half but equalised shortly after half time through Sadio Mane to send the game to extra time.

A second from Mane during the extra period looked to have set the European champions on their way to victory but a penalty from Jorginho forced spot kicks, with Liverpool triumphing narrowly 5-4.

"I think there were a lot of things we could have done better on a personal note and as a team," said Gomez.

“I think there were a lot of things we could have done better on a personal note and as a team,” said Gomez.

“There were a few sloppy moments and we obviously conceded two goals which could have been prevented. As a collective, we did not play the best football in the first half and I don’t think we got it down properly.

“There were phases we know we could have done better but at the end we all dug deep and tried to get the result. I think even not on our best day we can get a result which is what has changed and why we got so close to the Premier League."

Liverpool head to this Saturday as they look to add to the victory over newly promoted Norwich with which they started the season last Friday.

The Reds already trail champions , who thrashed West Ham 5-0 to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool must put their busy early season slate behind them, and Gomez accepts that is part of the price of success.

“It is relentless but it is part and parcel to be at the top,” said Gomez.

“You have to play more games than anyone else and if you want to get prime position you have to play more games. We want to do it and we want to work together, do our best for the team, recover, go again.”