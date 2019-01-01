'We have to be real with each other' - Rashford says Man Utd failing to meet 'bare minimum'

The forward took aim his side's recent performances in the wake of a telling loss to Manchester City

Marcus Rashford blasted 's performance on Wednesday, saying the team isn't meeting the "bare minimum" required to represent the club after a painful derby loss.

Man Utd were beaten 2-0 by cross-town rivals on Wednesday, just days after the Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by at Goodison Park.

With those defeats, Manchester United have now amassed seven losses in nine outings, while also failing to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive games.

According to Rashford, Wednesday's defeat was particularly troubling, as it served as even more evidence that this Man Utd group aren't fighting as hard as they need to be to achieve the results they are expected to as a club.

"Today we didn’t play like Manchester United," Rashford told Sky Sports. "It’s not right. The bare minimum is to work hard and give all for the badge, the supporters, the club and yourself.

"It has been a tough road to get to where we are, to get there and not be putting up the same performances as we were in January is disappointing.

"We know what’s been going wrong, it’s mentality and willingness to run for your team. Forget the league and top four, you don’t lose this game.

"It’s that simple as a Manchester United fan. We never call each other out but we have to be real with each other. It’s a matter of trying to improve each other.

"It’s more getting back used to doing it on the pitch. They [the fans] know we can do it. We have to get to the bottom of it and start playing like Manchester United for ourselves."

Manchester United are still in the hunt for a top-four spot, currently sitting sixth place with three matches remaining.

The Red Devils are two points behind fifth-placed , who were smashed 3-1 by on Wednesday, and three points behind fourth-placed for that coveted berth.

Manchester United have matches against Chelsea, Huddersfield and Cardiff on the schedule to close the Premier League season.