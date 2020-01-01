'We have good takers at the club' - Lampard confident in Chelsea's penalty takers despite Jorginho miss

The Blues boss says there will be discussions going forward as there are several players that he could turn to for spot-kicks

Frank Lampard says that there will be discussions to determine who 's penalty taker will be going forward after Jorinho missed from the spot on Wednesday.

Jorginho has been Chelsea's penalty kick taker to start the campaign, having only missed once in his career prior to this season.

However, the Italian has missed two of the four spot-kicks he's taken this term, misfiring against in the league before seeing a shot hit the post and bounce out in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Krasnador.

More teams

Chelsea earned a second penalty in the second half, with Timo Werner rocketing his spot-kick into the back of the net for Chelsea's second goal of the day.

After the match, Lampard insisted that he still has faith in Jorginho going forward but, given the amount of attacking players in the squad, the Chelsea boss says he understands there are other options for the role.

"Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalties in his career, particularly at Chelsea," Lampard said.

"My feeling is that when you take as many penalties as he does there can be periods when you can miss one or two. I've experienced that as a player.

"I've no problem at all with his style of taking them because of the success he has had and Timo Werner I know is very capable of taking penalties, as we saw.

"We have other players that can do it so I'll talk with them afterwards to see how we move forward, but we have good takers at the club."

Chelsea's attacking unit shone on Tuesday, with Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi all getting on the scoresheet.

With the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham also involved in the battle for spots in Lampard's attack, the Chelsea manager said he was pleased to see several different players shine on Wednesday.

"Hakim Ziyech was fit today, the first time he's really been fit to start a game," he said.

Article continues below

"He has worked really hard to be fit and I was very keen to get his quality into the team. We saw that for the whole period he was on the pitch. He brought a lot of quality and calmness and got a well-deserved goal.

"With Callum on the left, I felt he deserved a chance to play. He's trained very well recently, we have competition in those areas and we're also in the middle of a very busy patch of games so we need input from all the attacking players.

"We felt that today with Callum getting his goal, Hakim and Christian coming on for his goal. I was very pleased with those parts of our game."