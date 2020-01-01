‘We enjoyed ourselves out there’ - Abraham thrilled with attacking display in front of home fans

Frank Lampard’s side bounced back from a poor run of form at home in the league to ease past Burnley on Saturday

striker Tammy Abraham was delighted with his side’s attacking efforts in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Burnley, and hopes the win is the beginning of a change in fortunes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had lost three of their previous four top-flight matches at home before the victory, and hadn’t taken all three points in front of their own fans since early December.

But goals from Jorginho, Abraham and a first Premier League strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi ensured that miserable run was put to an end.

Speaking to Chelsea’s website, Abraham was thrilled to see the club’s efforts in training coming to fruition.

“We know our home form wasn’t too great and we had to make it right,” said the striker.

“Coming off the back of and drawing at , we knew we had to give a performance, especially for our home crowd, working hard every training day up to this game. It paid off.

“As you could see, we enjoyed ourselves out there,” added Abraham. “We had to give a performance and that’s what we did.

“We worked in training at getting in the box, creating chances, different movements, and we did that in the game. Hopefully it continues.”

The 22-year-old now has 13 league goals and 15 in all competitions this season, with his manager the only Englishman to score more goals in a single Premier League campaign for the club

But Abraham says that tally could have improved further against Sean Dyche’s side.

“We wanted to score goals, everyone wanted to score – I should have had a hat-trick myself.

“On another day we score more goals in the game. That’s what we have to build on. This is one win, but we still have a lot of games to go.”

With Leicester losing 2-1 to , Lampard’s men closed the gap to third in the table to just six points, with keeping the pressure on the Blues by beating Norwich 4-0.

It was an important weekend for Chelsea as they picked up their first league win of 2020, but Abraham says everyone at the club must stay focused as they look to cement their place within the top four.

“We know the competition is high in the Premier League and we have to just keep doing that,” he added.

“To do that, we have to keep winning games and hopefully we’ll do that as much as possible.”