'We cannot spend £300m every year like Man City & PSG' - Klopp predicts low-key window for Liverpool

Reds fans are unlikely to see a repeat of big-name arrivals like Alisson and Virgil van Dijk this summer as the club cuts back on its spending

Jurgen Klopp has warned fans not to expect any blockbuster signings in the current transfer window, contrasting his team's investments with the spendthrift duo of and .

The Reds have spent heavily in recent windows to build up a squad capable of fighting both at home and in Europe.

And their approach paid dividends as big-money arrivals like Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho proved key in a season that saw Liverpool lift the title and finish just a point behind City in the Premier League.

This summer, however, they have cut a more cautious stance in the market.

To date Zwolle teenager Sepp Van den Berg is the only new arrival, while youngster Harvey Elliott is also expected to sign imminently.

But Klopp is happy to go into 2019-20 with a relatively unchanged squad and pointed out that his club do not boast the kind of riches found elsewhere in world football.

“We are pretty relaxed in that, we will see what’s coming up," he told Liverpool's official website when quizzed on the club's transfer plans.

“How I said, it will not be the biggest transfer window of LFC; we invested a lot in the team in the last two years, I would say. We cannot spend every year in the same manner.

“People talk about it like, ‘Now another £300m or £200m’. There are maybe only two clubs in the world – it looks in the moment like and [Real] Madrid can do the same – City and PSG that can do it every year.

“But we are fine. I’m happy with the team, we are really happy. We have to see if we find maybe one position, if we find something for it, but there’s no real pressure because it’s not about signing a player. We have solutions for all the situations.

Klopp admitted that some fans would be unhappy with the lack of movement, but asked them to keep the faith - while highlighting the likes of Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, absent through injury, as proof the squad will get better as the summer goes on.

“Do we have exactly the solution that everybody from outside would be 100 per cent happy? I don’t think so because people want to have world-class here, world-class here and the guy on the bench has to be world-class as well. That’s not so easy. But we are of course working on it," he added.

“On the outgoing side, we are relaxed. The young boys are here and enjoyed working with us a lot. Not to forget Naby and Shaq are injured still and are not here with us. Players will come back.

“I’m really looking forward to the season, it will be really exciting again.”