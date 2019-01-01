'We can defeat Malaysia if the second leg were played at home' - Timor-Leste's João Pedro

Both Malaysia-Timor Leste matches will be held at Bukit Jalil. Timor-Leste are the home team of the 2nd leg, it will still be played in Kuala Lumpur.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Timor-Leste players are understandably disappointed that the 'home' leg of their World Cup/ qualifier first round play-off tie will be played in Malaysia instead.

After the play-off draw was completed around two months earlier, the Malaysian FA and the East Timor Football Federation had come to an agreement that both matches in the tie will be held in Malaysia, due to the fact that Timor-Leste lacks sufficient facilities to host a competitive international match.

Their previous two-legged tie against one another, in the play-off round of the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers back in 2016, also saw Malaysia hosting both fixtures.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Timor-Leste attacker João Pedro admitted their disappointment that the second leg, their home match, cannot be played in their country.

"It's really disappointing for us to have to play the home game overseas. In my opinion, it should be played in our country.

"If it were, we have a good chance to win against Malaysia. It's really disappointing," remarked the 18-year old frankly.

Speaking on the first leg match that will take place on Friday, he said that Timor-Leste are in for a tough time against the hosts.

"I think tomorrow (Friday) will be a tough game against a big team like Malaysia. It's not easy but we've been training well.

"We'll do our best and see how it goes tomorrow," he stated.

Both play-off encounters will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Timor-Leste are the home team of the second leg match on June 11, but it will still be played in .

