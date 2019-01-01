'We are convinced of that player' - Rummenigge says Bayern will return for Hudson-Odoi

The Chelsea winger was linked to the German side all window and despite failing to come to terms in January, the club will return for him

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the club will return for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer as they remain "convinced" of his quality.

The Chelsea youngster was Bayern's main target throughout the winter window as the German club pushed hard to add the 18-year-old winger.

However, Chelsea held firm despite a transfer request, turning down a £35 million ($46m) deal.

Maurizio Sarri says it is up to Hudson-Odoi to "respect the club" for the rest of the season, although the teenager is still keen on a move.

Bayern remains keen as well, and Rummenigge says they certainly plan on returning this summer.

"I guess Hasan [Salihamidzic] is a bit like Uli [Hoeneß]," Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told to Goal and Spox. "We also had transfers in the past that didn't work at the first attempt but at the second. And that's what we will work on now.

"To lay down a marker costs money. We want the best quality players here at Bayern and Hasan is absolutely convinced of that player."

Hudson-Odoi is seen as one of several players that can help lead Bayern's youth movement as stars like Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben get set to depart the club.

Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have all played significant roles this season, signaling a new generation for Bayern.

"I am not worried about Bayern's future. We already have a good team which fights for the championship and we also will be fighting for it next year," Rummenigge said.

"We've already done the first rebuilding phase by integrating young players like Kimmich, Gnabry or Coman. They are doing well this season. Phase two will follow in summer and then we'll see if we need a third phase."

Although Rummenigge is pleased with the new phase, Bayern still sit second in the Bundesliga, six points behind league-leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below

Bayern are set to face Bayer Leverkusen this weekend as they look to move closer to their rivals, but Rummenigge says the club isn't looking too far ahead.

"We don't want to chase Dortmund but we want to offer an exciting fight for the title," he said.

"This is the most emotional title race in years and I have big respect for Borussia Dortmund. They are six points ahead and are stable but we'll try to win our games and then see if we still can make it to the top."