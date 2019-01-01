We always feel the same happiness – Al-Khelaifi revels in PSG's Ligue 1 success

While the club's European dream continues following their Champions League last-16 exit, the president celebrated league glory

president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted the French champions do not take their domestic success for granted after retaining the crown.

After wrapping up the title with second-placed 's 0-0 draw at , PSG capped their sixth trophy in seven sevens by defeating 3-1 later on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick led the way as PSG completed the double after winning the Trophee des Champions, with a Coupe de final against on April 27 to come.

While PSG's dream of European glory continues following their stunning last-16 exit to , Al-Khelaifi revelled in back-to-back triumphs.

"We always feel the same happiness and pride when we win a title as prestigious as the French Championship," Al-Khelaifi said.

"Ligue 1 is the flagship event of a triumphant country at the top of the football world last summer. To say this is enough to point out the great importance we will always give to the titles won in this very great football nation of France.

"I congratulate and I am proud of my players, the coach, the staff and all the forces of Paris Saint-Germain who work tirelessly to help the club grow.

"I would also like to thank our supporters for their unparalleled loyalty and fervour. Their passion for the Club is the most beautiful trophy."